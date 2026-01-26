3rd T20I: Bumrah stresses flexibility in bowling, says ‘I’m happy as far as I'm able to contribute’

Guwahati: India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said that he does not have any preference on bowling with the old or the new ball and is happy as long as he’s able to contribute to the team’s success after India sealed the five-match T20I series with two games to spare after a commanding eight-wicket win in the third match here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 154, India shrugged off an early setback to race home in just 10 overs, led by Abhishek Sharma’s 68 not out off 28 balls and Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 57 off 26.

Abhishek brought up a 14-ball fifty, the second-fastest by an Indian, as India stormed to 94/2 in the powerplay, but before the team’s batting blitz, Bumrah starred with the ball in the first innings, registering 3/17 in four overs as New Zealand were restricted to 153/9, despite resistance from Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, and skipper Mitchell Santner.

Speaking about his spell, Bumrah explained how he adapted to conditions after the initial overs. “I was keeping an eye when Harshit and Hardik bowled, what is the best option over here. Obviously when I came, the ball had become a little scuffed up. So the ball usually, the white ball doesn't swing for long. So what was my best option, how I wanted to try. So I tried to do that,” he said during the post-match presentation after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Asked if he has a preference between bowling with the new or old ball, Bumrah reiterated his flexibility. “I'm happy as far as I'm able to contribute. So if the team wants me to bowl with the new ball I'm more than happy, if they want me to bowl in the end, I'm happy to do that. I did that in Asia Cup as well. That was a new role for me. I've never done that before for too long. That bowling only three overs, but as a team we have to be flexible, so I'm flexible as well.”

The match also marked a personal milestone for Bumrah, who completed 10 years in international cricket. Reflecting on the journey, he said, “Oh, it feels really good. I, as a child, only dreamt to play one game and you know, 10 years playing for your country, being not an allrounder, being a pure fast bowler, you know, fighting aches and pains, assumptions, opinions. Because when people saw me, I was not supposed to play for long. People gave me six months. So this is something that I was really proud of that playing for your country for so long and hopefully the journey continues but that is something that, you know, it's a feather in my cap and I'll keep it with me.”