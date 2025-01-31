Live
- Eco Survey suggests enhanced deregulation for MSMEs to boost growth
- Wordle Tips and Strategy: January 31st Solution and Hints
- Three victims of US plane crash had Russian passports, identity of fourth being checked: Russian Foreign Ministry
- South Korea: Spy chief, top security adviser called to testify at Yoon's impeachment trial
- PNB reports strong Q3 FY25 results, net profit doubles
- Modi Hints at Budget Relief for Poor and Middle Class Ahead of 2025 Economic Plan
- Today’s Horoscope Predictions: What Your Daily Horoscope Says for January 31, 2025
- Ponman: A Thrilling Family Drama that Hits the Right Notes
- Deshpande Foundation Expands Social Services in Telangana with CM's Support
- India’s economy remains steady amidst global uncertainties: Economic Survey
Just In
4th T20I: Nayar wants India to win 'easy-breezy' but expects tough fight from England
India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar wants Suryakumar Yadav-led side to seal the five-match T20I series with an "easy" win against England but the...
India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar wants Suryakumar Yadav-led side to seal the five-match T20I series with an "easy" win against England but the veteran expects a tough fight from the visiting side in the fourth T20I here on Friday.
Currently, India are leading the series 2-1 after winning the first two games in Kolkata and Chennai before England bounced back in the last game with a 26-run win in Rajkot.
In the contest so far, the Indian batting and bowling department has been spot on. On the other hand, England's all-round show in the third T20I brought them back in the series.
Ahead of the fourth T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, Nayar shared his thoughts on the series in a video posted by the BCCI on X.
"So we are in Pune, the land of the Puneries. You expect a good competitive game. You know it's been a high voltage, a lot of shots being played. We have seen conditions which have challenged players differently and overall where the series stands so far which is 2-1, it's the correct way to interpret the series so far, its staged perfectly," Nayar said.
"I think overall it's been the English bowling versus the Indian batting with a bit of Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi coming in, so the spin trio kind of holding on. But I think overall just watching how this series has panned out, it's been very exciting," he added.
With the series win on their mind, Nayar hopes that Indian batters will "come out all guns blazing" to do the business for the home side.
"Just hoping that our batters can come out all guns blazing, get those runs on board and we can skittle them out for a low score, so a very greedy Abhishek Nayar who wants us to win this game easy-breezy but with a top England side you always expect a tough fight," he said.