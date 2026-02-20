6th SVK Memorial Basketball Tournament: Titans crowned champions

Hyderabad: Titans emerged champions after an exhilarating contest against Sanathnagar PG, registering a 92–76 victory in the final of the 6th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament, held at YMCA Secunderabad. The tournament was conducted by the Sports Writers Association of Telangana (SWAT) under the aegis of the Hyderabad District Basketball Association.

Both undefeated teams lived up to the occasion, producing a high-quality final that remained evenly poised until the third quarter. Titans had earlier taken the first quarter 28–17 with Surya opening the scoring with a three-pointer, Salman draining two from long range, and Nandit dominating the paint. Sanathnagar PG fought back strongly in the second quarter, switching to man-to-man defense and restricting Titans to just eight points. Sai’s impressive run of 10 consecutive points helped Sanathnagar edge ahead 37–36 at halftime.

The third quarter saw an intense basket-to-basket battle. Late three-pointers from Salman and a crucial steal converted by Vignesh gave Titans a 63–57 advantage heading into the final session. In the last quarter, despite spirited efforts from Sudershan and Tejendra for Sanathnagar, Titans raised their tempo and sealed the match with a dominant 29-point burst through Vignesh, Surya and Nandit.

Salman and Nandit top-scored for Titans with 21 points each, followed by Kunal (14) and Surya (13). Jasim (31) and Tejendra (21) were the main scorers for Sanathnagar PG.