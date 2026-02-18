6th SVK Memorial Basketball Tournament: Titans stay unbeaten with back-to-back wins

Hyderabad: Titans continued their giant-killing run in the semi-final round robin of the 6th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament with a dramatic 69–68 win over Victory Playground at YMCA Secunderabad on Tuesday. Trailing 66–68 with just two seconds left, Titans scripted a stunning finish as Nandit completed an alley-oop play and converted the bonus free throw to seal victory.

Earlier, Titans had edged YMCA Secunderabad 88–82 in overtime in what was arguably the match of the tournament, after regulation time ended 75–75. Surya starred in extra time, while Nandit, Vignesh and Salman made key contributions. The tournament is conducted by the Sports Writers Association of Telangana under the aegis of the Hyderabad District Basketball Association.

Results

Titans 69(Nandit 16 Surya 21 Kunal 10) bt VPG 68(Bilal 20 Sriniketh 22 Shloke 11)

Titans 88 (Surya-23; Nandit-22; Vignesh-21; Salman-13) bt YMCA Sec-bad 82 (Rakesh-31; Sree Harsha-16; Allan-13; Samuel-1