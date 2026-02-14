6th SVK Memorial Basketball Tournament: Victory PG hold nerve to down Keystone in thriller

Victory Playgrounds held their composure in a tense finish to record a hard-fought 70-59 win over Keystone Basketball Academy in the 6th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament conducted by Sports Writers Association of Telangana (SWAT) under the aegis of The Hyderabad District Basketball Association at YMCA Secunderabad on Thursday.

In a see-saw contest that remained undecided until the final six minutes, Victory PG led narrowly 30-28 at half-time. Balu and Vamshi gave them a flying start, scoring seven quick points. Keystone fought back through Chandu’s three-pointer to trail 11-13 at the end of the first quarter.

After the break, Dhruv and Krishay struck from long range to level the scores at 38-38. Srini and Mohan responded with crucial three-pointers as Victory PG moved ahead 48-44 at the end of the third quarter. Karan’s eight consecutive points pushed Keystone ahead 52-51 with six minutes left. However, Victory PG tightened their man-to-man defence. A decisive three-pointer from Balu, coupled with quick under-basket conversions from Vamshi and Shloke, sealed the win.Earlier, Victory PG thrashed Rahimpura Playground 56-22.

Results

Victory Playground 70 (Balu-21; Shloke-18; Vamshi-11; Mohan-10) bt Keystone Basketball Academy 59 (Chandu-17; Krishay-15; Karan-11; Dhruv-9) Half Time: 30 - 28.

Victory Playground 56 (Srini-12; Sholke-11; Vamshi-9; Yash-8) bt Rahimpura Playground 22 (Rohit-6; Ashwin-4; Ravi-4)

Half Time: 26 - 10.