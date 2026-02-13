6th SVK Memorial Basketball tourney: G9 cruise past Loyola Academy

G9 overcame a brief second-quarter scare to register a commanding 84–62 victory over Loyola Academy in the 6th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament conducted by the Sports Writers Association of Telangana (SWAT) under the aegis of the Hyderabad District Basketball Association at YMCA, Secunderabad, on Thursday.

G9 stamped authority early, with Sravan dominating the paint and scoring 12 of his 28 points in the opening quarter as his side surged to a 22–13 lead. Loyola responded in the second period with tighter man-to-man defence.

Vivek and Riyaz combined effectively to narrow the gap to 30–33 before a timely three-pointer from Sameer helped G9 close the half ahead at 40–34.

The third quarter proved decisive. G9’s aggressive play, highlighted by steals from Satya and Jaswanth, powered a 29-point burst through Chandu, Sravan and Sameer, stretching the lead to 69–49. Loyola’s late

efforts through Vivek and Lohith were not enough to bridge the deficit.

In Wednesday’s late match, Sanathnagar PG defeated Good Training Academy 59–51 after building a strong 30–12 halftime cushion. Tejendra top-scored with 25 points, while Rajasekhar’s 30 went in vain.