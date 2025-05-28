9000 Runs, 63 Fifties – Virat Kohli’s Historic Night Leaves IPL Fans Speechless

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have been in sensational form throughout this IPL season, have now secured a spot in Qualifier 1. Leading from the front, Virat Kohli once again played a vital role with a match-winning knock of 54 off 27 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. But this wasn’t just another half-century—Kohli created history by achieving three major milestones in a single match.

The most remarkable of them: Kohli became the first cricketer in T20 history to cross 9000 runs for a single franchise. His tally includes 8606 runs in the IPL and 424 runs in the now-defunct Champions League T20, totaling 9030 runs in 271 innings for RCB. For context, the next best is Rohit Sharma with 6060 runs for the Mumbai Indians.

In that same match, Kohli surpassed David Warner to become the player with the most half-centuries in IPL history—his 54 was his 63rd fifty, one more than Warner’s 62. Kohli already has eight fifties this season, matching his 2023 performance and approaching his record of 11 from 2016.

To add to the historic night, Kohli also extended his record of scoring 600+ runs in an IPL season for the fifth time (2013, 2016, 2023, 2024, and now 2025). No other player has achieved this as often—KL Rahul has done it four times, while Chris Gayle and David Warner have managed it three times each.

With this win, RCB is not just riding high on the points table but also carrying massive momentum into the playoffs—with King Kohli leading the charge.



