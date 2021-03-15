Ace Photographer Joseph Radhik Drops A Few More Pics From Jasprit Bumrah And Sanjana’s Wedding

Indian Cricket team's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah married his longtime girlfriend Sanjana Ganesan today at Goa. As it was a close-knitted wedding ceremony, only 20 people were present at the venue. But Bumrah made his fans happy by sharing a couple of official wedding pics on his Instagram page. Even Sanjana also shared the pics and treated her fans on this special day. Ace photographer Joseph also dropped a couple of pics of the newlyweds and also jotted down a heartfelt note on his Instagram page…









These are the first official pics that were shared by Bumrah and Sanjana on their Instagram posts… In these pics, Bumrah and Sanjana are looking at each other with much love… Even Joesph shared these pics and dropped a heartfelt note… "Like a dream.

Sanjana and Jasprit.

Goa, 2021

A story by @storiesbyjosephradhik

A wedding made by @naraindevika

As this news breaks across the country, if you wondered who made these photos, it's us. 😁😁😁 Specifically, it's Shivali, Jameer and Allen making beautiful photos in Goa all this while!

But more than the photos, here's to this beautiful couple. Full of heart, full of joy, and full of love, that's how it was to be a small part of conceptualizing this wedding from scratch for these cuties. 😁 Sanjana and Jasprit, here's to you and your families. Thank you for making us a part of your big day. 🤗

With @shivalichopra @mohamedjameer @alley.jz @joshuakarthikr from Goa. And @josephradhik chiming in from Udaipur and being a 🚁 parent writing captions and editing photos".









In this post, Bumrah and Sanjana are seen busy in checking their wedding pics in the tab. Joseph also posed along with his team with the newlyweds Bumrah and Sanjana… He also wrote, "The faces behind the smiles. 😁

Shivali, Jameer, Allen, and Joshua.

We don't often share photos of us on this feed here and we want to change that this year. 😁 Let's start with this epic reaction as Sanjana and Jasprit look back at their own wedding moments for the first time.

What you all see from any wedding we photograph goes through days of curation before being seen by the couple and even more curation before ending up here on Instagram. For weddings like these, where photos are kind of like news, that time frame is crashed to a few hours...but, the photos are still treated with the same amount of love. Beyond the noise of news, the millions of likes, and trending hashtag on Twitter, this is still a wedding; and wedding photos are a special form of nostalgia. 😁

PS: This is the first time we've posted a shot of us like this. Are you guys interested in seeing more of us?

PPS: First shot photographed by @joshuakarthikr".