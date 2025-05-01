Adani Sportsline announces GSTA Tennis Tournament to be played in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Adani Sportsline, in collaboration with the Gujarat State Tennis Association (GSTA), will organise the GSTA Tennis Tournament 2025, it was announced here on Thursday. The state-level competition will be held from May 24 to 27 at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park in Paldi, Ahmedabad.

Open to participants across multiple age groups, the tournament aims to bring together the region’s emerging and seasoned talents. The registration process will be open from May 1 to 22.

With professionally managed match formats and top-tier facilities, the event promises high-quality competitive action and an inclusive platform. This initiative is part of Adani Sportsline’s ongoing commitment to promoting active lifestyles and a vibrant sporting culture within the city.

The tournament welcomes entries from parents of junior players, sports enthusiasts, and local tennis clubs as well.

The major categories are: Mixed: Under 8; Boys & Girls: Under 10, Under 12, Under 14, Under 16; Men: Singles, Doubles, 35+ Singles, 35+ Doubles, 45+ Singles, 45+ Doubles, and Women: Singles.

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India.

In line with the group’s vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy, and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation.







