Adani Sportsline announces third edition of 3x3 Hoopers League in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Adani Sportsline on Friday announced the third edition of the 3x3 Hoopers League, scheduled to be held on December 20 and 21, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening the grassroots basketball ecosystem through structured and competitive platforms.

The upcoming edition will feature Under-12, Under-15, Under-18 and Under-23 categories for both boys and girls, along with Open categories for men and women, creating participation opportunities across age groups and experience levels. Registrations for the tournament closed on December 17.

All matches will be conducted in line with federation regulations, and the tournament has been approved by the Gujarat Basketball Federation, ensuring adherence to recognised competitive standards and fair play.

The 3x3 Hoopers League has continued to grow with each edition. The second edition saw participation from 80 teams across Gujarat, reflecting the rising popularity of the fast-paced 3x3 format and growing engagement from players and basketball communities across the state.

The tournament follows the internationally recognised 3x3 basketball format, with each team comprising four players. Teams will compete in league-stage matches before progressing to the knockout rounds. Each match will be played for 10 minutes or until a team reaches 21 points, delivering high-intensity action and quick-paced competition.

Through initiatives such as the 3x3 Hoopers League, Adani Sportsline continues to focus on nurturing sporting talent and expanding access to organised competition, contributing to the long-term development of basketball at the grassroots level.

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

Formed in 2019, Adani Sportsline has an overarching philosophy to inculcate a culture of sports at the grassroots level and create globally competitive opportunities for future champions in India. In line with the group’s vision of nation-building, the company aims to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy, and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation.



