AFC U20 Asian Cup: Japan pip Iran 4-3 in thrilling penalty shootout to seal SF berth

In a thrilling AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2025 quarter-final, Japan triumphed over the Iran in a dramatic penalty shootout, winning 4-3 after a 1-1 draw at the Shenzhen Youth Football Training Base Centre Stadium on Sunday.

The victory not only secured Japan's place in the semi-finals but also guaranteed their spot in the FIFA U20 World Cup Chile 2025.

Iran started the match on the front foot, creating early pressure on Japan’s defense. In the third minute, Mahan Sadeghi’s effort sailed wide after a close-range attempt, and Japan’s goalkeeper Rui Araki nearly fumbled Esmaeil Gholizadeh’s cross. Iran’s persistence paid off in the fifth minute when Reza Ghandipour seized a rebound inside the box, giving Iran a 1-0 lead.

Japan quickly regained their composure and responded in the 12th minute, with Aren Inoue’s quick pass setting up Soma Kanda’s backheel shot, only to be denied by Iran's keeper Arsha Shakouri. Shakouri had to be at his best again in the 22nd minute, deflecting Inoue’s strike. But Japan’s persistence eventually paid off in the 30th minute when Kose Ogura's long-range shot deflected off Amirmohammad Razzaghini and beat Shakouri to level the score at 1-1.

Japan came close to taking the lead before halftime, with Inoue’s shot being blocked and Rion Ichihara’s header going over the bar. In the second half, Japan applied continued pressure, but Shakouri remained in top form, making crucial saves to keep Iran in the game. Iran had a chance to regain the lead in the 77th minute, but Razzaghini’s effort went over the bar.

The match went into extra-time, where both teams pushed hard for the winner. Despite Iran's resolute defending and Shakouri’s heroic saves, neither side could break the deadlock, sending the match to penalties. In the shootout, Iran missed their first two attempts, and despite Shakouri saving Japan’s third penalty, Rion Ichihara held his nerve to score the decisive penalty, sending Japan through to the semi-finals.