After Pakistan’s Dismal Loss to Bangladesh, PCB Chairman Assures of Changes in System Again

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi is ready to crack the whip after Pakistan lost the first Test match to Bangladesh by 10 wickets in Rawalpindi.

Naqvi said there are many ‘changes on the way’ in how Pakistan cricket is functioning. Many former Pakistan cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez and Fawad Alam came down heavily on the Pakistan cricket team’s strategy after they lost the first Test match to Bangladesh.



Bangladesh won the toss and put Pakistan in first and Shan Masood declared the team’s first innings on 448/6 after Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan scored big centuries. Shakeel scored 141 while Rizwan was unbeaten on 171 when the declaration came.



Bangladesh, riding on Mushfiqur Rahim’s splendid 191 and Shadman Islam’s 93, scored 565 in their first innings to put Pakistan on the backfoot.



Mehdy Hasan Miraz (4/21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3/44) then spun a web around the Pakistan batters and the hosts folded up for a mere 146 in their second innings, giving Bangladesh a target of just 30 runs which they overhauled in just 6.3 overs, keeping all 10 wickets intact.



This was captain Shan Masood’s fourth consecutive Test loss since taking over the reins of captaincy in December 2023.



Speaking to the media, Naqvi said he will fix all the issues that are plaguing Pakistan cricket. “I will fix the issues in Pakistan cricket, God willing. And changes are on the way,” the PCB chairman said.



Naqvi asserted that things will change in Pakistan cricket very soon. “Remember my words that things will not remain the same and a lot is happening in the background,” he added. He, however, did not give more details into what was happening in the background that has been hampering Pakistan cricket’s progress.



This isn’t the first time Naqvi has promised changes. The PCB chairman had promised many changes after Pakistan’s disastrous performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June this year.



After India beat Pakistan, Naqvi said the nation would witness substantial changes, but nothing had taken place. “Initially, I believed a minor surgery would suffice, but after this poor performance (against India in the T20 World Cup), it’s clear that a major overhaul is needed. The nation will soon witness substantial changes,” he had said then.



There were no changes made and the same senior players, who were below-par in the T2o World Cup, retained their places in the Pakistan squad for the series against Bangladesh.

