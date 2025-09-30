Aishwarya becomes first Asian and Indian woman to win at W2RC Portugal

Bengaluru’s Aishwarya Pissay has scripted history by becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win her class at the BP Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal 2025, the fourth round of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC).

Competing in the Rally2 – women’s category, the 29-year-old not only topped her class but also secured an impressive 27th place overall in a star-studded international field, marking a monumental breakthrough for Indian motorsport.

Racing as a privateer in what is widely regarded as the world’s toughest rally-raid series, Aishwarya’s achievement has been hailed as a testament to perseverance, independence, and excellence.

With the backing of TVS Racing and a coalition of committed partners, she has established herself as a trailblazer and a beacon of inspiration for women in motorsport across Asia.

“This win means the world to me. Becoming the first woman from Asia and India to win at this level is not just a personal milestone, it's a message to every young girl who dreams beyond limits. I’m grateful to TVS Racing and all my partners who made this moment possible,” Aishwarya said after her victory.

The rally itself was a grueling test of endurance and skill. Covering a total distance of 2,000 km, including 1,225 km of competitive stages across six days (including a prologue), the event took riders through 100% gravel tracks across Portugal and Spain.

Organized jointly by the FIM and FIA under the W2RC banner, the rally featured some of the best international names in the sport, yet Aishwarya emerged with flying colors to underline her growing stature on the global stage.

With this triumph, Aishwarya has strengthened her campaign toward the Dakar Rally 2027, where she hopes to become the first Indian woman to compete and finish on two wheels. The Portugal victory not only provides her with valuable race experience but also instills further confidence and momentum as she works toward her ultimate goal of conquering the world’s most iconic rally.