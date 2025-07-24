  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

Anti-doping amendment bill tabled in Lok Sabha

Anti-doping amendment bill tabled in Lok Sabha
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday tabled the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, providing greater...

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday tabled the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, providing greater “operational independence” to the country’s Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) as prescribed by WADA.

he contentious National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports has been retained but it would no longer have the NADA appeals panel under its jurisdiction as was the case in the original act passed in 2022. That act could not be implemented as WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) objected to “government interference” in the NADA’s functioning.

“The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency to ensure autonomy in their decisions pertaining to operations, investigations and enforcement activities,” stated the bill’s objectives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick