Anti-doping amendment bill tabled in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday tabled the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, providing greater “operational independence” to the country’s Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) as prescribed by WADA.

he contentious National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports has been retained but it would no longer have the NADA appeals panel under its jurisdiction as was the case in the original act passed in 2022. That act could not be implemented as WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) objected to “government interference” in the NADA’s functioning.

“The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency to ensure autonomy in their decisions pertaining to operations, investigations and enforcement activities,” stated the bill’s objectives.