Apollo Tyres Becomes New Lead Sponsor of Team India | BCCI 2025

Apollo Tyres is now the lead sponsor for Team India. This is their first cricket sponsorship in India. The deal runs until March 2028.

Who Is the New Sponsor?

Apollo Tyres.

How Long Is the Deal?

Two and a half years, until March 2028.

What Will Apollo Tyres Do?

Their logo will be on the men’s and women’s team jerseys.

This replaces Dream11.

Why Did Apollo Tyres Choose Cricket?

Cricket is very popular in India.

The sport matches Apollo Tyres’ values of safety and performance.

They want to reach many fans across India.

What Do BCCI Officials Say?

Devajit Saikia: Excited about Apollo’s first sponsorship.

Rajeev Shukla: Shows confidence in Team India.

Prabhtej Singh Bhatia: Will help grow cricket in India and worldwide.

Rohan Gauns Dessai: Looks forward to a long partnership.

What Does Apollo Tyres Say?

Cricket is loved in India and worldwide.

Sponsorship brings pride and trust.

It supports Indian cricket and creates fun moments for fans.

Why Is This Deal Special?

It’s Apollo Tyres’ first cricket sponsorship in India.

Shows the growing value and popularity of Indian cricket.