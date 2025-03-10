ARC's Ira Teny bags gold at Weekend Horse Show in showjumping

Mumbai : The Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) Weekend Horse Show No.3 is being held at the iconic Mahalaxmi racecourse in Mumbai on Sunday. On the second day of the event, Ira Teny secured first place in Showjumping (70cm-80cm) while riding on her horse ‘Knighthood’.

The Weekend Horse Show organised by ARC offers a supportive and competitive atmosphere for talented riders in all age categories to showcase their skills in various disciplines in equestrian sport. The event promised a weekend full of thrilling competition, remarkable horsemanship, and a celebration of the special connection between humans and horses.

In the Show Jumping (70cm-80cm), Ira Teny secured first place while riding on Knighthood. Riditraj Deora secured second place while riding on Roxy, followed by two riders sharing third place, Varun Padwal astride Pearl and Jethu Singh astride Farahnoush.

Reflecting on her victory, Ira Teny, the 13-year-old, said, “I’m very happy and motivated about my win. Knighthood and I make a great team, and everything worked out really well.

"I would like to thank my coaches, Bobin Sir and Mitesh Sir, for not only training me but also helping me to believe in myself. They always push me to do my best and get past my fears. I’m really grateful for everything they’ve taught me, and I am equally looking forward to continuing to get better at this sport.

"I’ve been riding at ARC for a little over a year now. I love spending time with the horses and learning from fellow riders,” she said.

ARC’s international standard arena in Mumbai serves as an excellent platform for all riders to test and practice their skills in upcoming competitions like the Annual Mumbai Horse Show featuring Showjumping and Dressage competitions like the FEI World Showjumping, National and Junior National Equestrian Championship and the Mumbai Equestrian League among others.