Argentina's Fennell becomes sixth cricketer to pick double hat-trick in T2OIs

Buenos Aires : Argentina’s Hernan Fennell achieved a rare and incredible feat during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Americas Qualifier. The 36-year-old seamer picked up a double hat-trick - four wickets in four consecutive balls - against the Cayman Islands, becoming only the sixth player in T20I history to do so.

nald Ebanks and Alessandro Morris, completing four wickets in four deliveries. His brilliant spell ended with figures of 5-14.

Fennell joins Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga, Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher, West Indies veteran Jason Holder and Waseem Yaqoobr of Lesotho as bowlers to have completed a T20I double hat-trick.

Fennell also became just the sixth player in the history of men's T20I to have picked up multiple hat-tricks, with the Argentina veteran having previously achieved the feat against Panama in Antigua in 2021 as part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier event.

Malta's Waseem Abbas, Australia's Pat Cummins, Serbia's Mark Pavlovic, New Zealand's Tim Southee, Malinga and now Fennell are the only players to have picked up more than one men's T20I hat-trick.

Despite Fennell’s heroics, Argentina couldn’t chase down the Cayman Islands’ total of 116, falling short by 22 runs.