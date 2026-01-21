Asalanka to lead Sri Lanka in England ODIs; Chameera, Dhananjaya return

Colombo: The Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against England, which begins on Thursday. The team will be led by Charith Asalanka, who will resume his leadership in the 50-over format after being sacked as Sri Lanka's captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Sri Lanka have recalled Dhananjay de Silva and Dushmantha Chameera, who had been missing from the ODI setup for a long time, adding more experience to the team.

Asalanka had returned home with Asitha Fernando after falling ill before the T20I series against Pakistan but is now deemed fit to lead the side in ODIs. As many as 14 players who featured in their last ODI series against Pakistan have retained their places.

The squad boasts a robust batting order, spearheaded by Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, and Sadeera Samarawickrama. The middle order also includes Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage.

Selectors have concentrated on enhancing bowling depth by offering both spin and fast bowling choices within the team. The pace attack will be managed by Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, and Eshan Malinga, while the spin contingent boasts Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Dunith Wellalage’s left-arm spin.

The first ODI of the three-match series will be played on January 22 at the R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo. The second and third ODIs will be held at the same venue on January 24 and 27.

After the ODIs, Sri Lanka will bolster their preparations for the T20 World Cup with a three-match T20I series against England, which will commence on January 30 at the Pallekele International Stadium. The second and third T20Is will be played at the same venue on February 1 and 3.

Sri Lanka’s ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.