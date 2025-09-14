Asia Cup: India are favourites to win, Pakistan not that strong, says Panesar

Former England spinner Monty Panesar believes India hold the upper hand heading into their Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai, backing Suryakumar Yadav’s side to emerge as clear favourites in Sunday’s high-profile contest.

Panesar, who has often followed India-Pakistan encounters closely, said the Men in Blue appear more balanced on paper, with their blend of match-winning batters and world-class bowlers giving them the edge over their traditional rivals.

“I feel India are favourites to win, as their team is stronger, and Pakistan have to play really well, they have to push 10–20 per cent extra,” Panesar told IANS on Sunday. “The world watches the India-Pakistan match and the competition should be very good between the teams. In today’s match, India are favourites, as Pakistan are not a strong team yet.”

There is not much hype among countrymen about the match due to the strained political relations between the neighbouring nations following their military face-off in May in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

In retaliation, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

As per the Union Sports Ministry's notification, India can play Pakistan in "international and multilateral events", but can't engage in "bilateral sports events in each other's country".

India started their Asia Cup campaign against the UAE with a thumping nine-wicket win in their match. On the other hand, Pakistan also secured a commanding 93-run win over Oman in Dubai on Friday.

This is the first time India are playing without senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in a major multilateral tournament following their retirements from the T20I format last year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are touring without former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who were not considered for the continental tournament in the UAE.