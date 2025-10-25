Asian Youth Games: India’s Mandal wins bronze in boys’ 5000m walk

Riffa (Bahrain): India’s Palash Mandal won a bronze medal in the boys’ 5000m walk at the Asian Youth Games here on Friday.

Mandal clocked 24:48.92s to secure the third position in the final behind Chinese duo of Haoze Zhang (21:43.82s) and silver medallist Yujie Lu (22:28.64s).

The meet record is in the name of Nitin Gupta of India, who clocked 19:24.48s in 2025 in Patna.

India’s tally now includes two gold, three silver and seven bronze medals (2-3-7) at the continental event that will conclude on October 27.

China continued to lead the table with eight gold, 11 silver and two bronze (8-11-2), followed by Thailand (6-2-2), Uzbekistan (6-2-2) and Iran (3-4-6).

Athletes from 45 national federations are competing for a total of 1,677 medals -- 505 gold, 503 silver and 669 bronze -- across 21 sports at the ongoing Asian Youth Games.