Australia Beat India by 4 Wickets in 2nd T20I at MCG — Hazlewood Stars with 3 Wickets
Highlights
Australia defeated India by 4 wickets in the second T20I at the MCG. Josh Hazlewood took 3 for 13 as India were bowled out for 125..
Australia beat India by 4 wickets in the second T20 match at the MCG.
Hazlewood’s Magic
Josh Hazlewood took 3 wickets for 13 runs as India scored only 125 runs.
Sharma’s Effort
Abhishek Sharma scored 68 from 37 balls but got no support from others.
Easy Chase
Mitch Marsh made 46 and Travis Head 28. Australia won in 13.2 overs.
Tribute
Players observed a minute’s silence for young cricketer Ben Austin.
Australia lead the series 1–0.
