Australia Beat India by 4 Wickets in 2nd T20I at MCG — Hazlewood Stars with 3 Wickets

Australia Beat India by 4 Wickets in 2nd T20I at MCG — Hazlewood Stars with 3 Wickets
 Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood 

Highlights

Australia defeated India by 4 wickets in the second T20I at the MCG. Josh Hazlewood took 3 for 13 as India were bowled out for 125..

Australia beat India by 4 wickets in the second T20 match at the MCG.

Hazlewood’s Magic

Josh Hazlewood took 3 wickets for 13 runs as India scored only 125 runs.

Sharma’s Effort

Abhishek Sharma scored 68 from 37 balls but got no support from others.

Easy Chase

Mitch Marsh made 46 and Travis Head 28. Australia won in 13.2 overs.

Tribute

Players observed a minute’s silence for young cricketer Ben Austin.

Australia lead the series 1–0.

