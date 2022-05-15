Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds dies of road accident in Townsville

Australian legendary former all-rounder Andrew Symonds, 46, has died in a road accident. He was killed in a car crash in Townsville on Saturday night. It is huge shock to cricketing world as this is the second death of a cricketer after the demise of spin legend Shane Warne resently. The Australia Cricket Board and other cricketers Adam Gilchrist, Shoaib Akhtar, VVD Lakshman has expressed condolences over the untimely death of Symonds.



Going by his career, Symonds made his ODI debut in 1998 against Pakistan and became a key player in the team. Symonds scored 5088 runs in 198 ODIs, including six centuries and 30 fifties. The all-rounder, who has made a name for himself in bowling, took 133 wickets. He has played a key role many times in team's success and was instrumental in Australia winning the 2003 and 2007 World Cups.



Symonds, who started his Test career against Sri Lanka in 2004, has scored 1463 runs in 26 matches, including two centuries and 10 half-centuries. While in T20, he scored 337 runs with two half centuries in 14 matches. He represented Deccan Chargers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Deccan Chargers bought Symonds for Rs 5.4 crore in its first season. Symonds bid farewell to international cricket in 2012.