Badruka College wins Tug of War title

Badruka College of Commerce players celebrate after winning the Osmania University Inter-College Men’s Tug of War Championship on March 18 defeating Dr B R Ambedkar College 2–1 at the event organised by the University College of Physical Education, Osmania University. Shailesh, Charan, Subham and Nehal played well for Badruka while Sidhu, Srihari performed for Dr B R Ambedkar College.

The third place was secured by University College of Physical Education defeating Govt. Degree College, Ibrahimpatnam 2-1. Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Education, OU distributed the Prizes. Prof B Sunil Kumar, Principal, UCPE and Prof K Deepla, Director of PE graced the occasion.