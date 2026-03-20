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Badruka College wins Tug of War title

  • Created On:  20 March 2026 1:24 PM IST
Badruka College wins Tug of War title
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Badruka College of Commerce players celebrate after winning the Osmania University Inter-College Men’s Tug of War Championship on March 18 defeating Dr B R Ambedkar College 2–1 at the event organised by the University College of Physical Education, Osmania University. Shailesh, Charan, Subham and Nehal played well for Badruka while Sidhu, Srihari performed for Dr B R Ambedkar College.

The third place was secured by University College of Physical Education defeating Govt. Degree College, Ibrahimpatnam 2-1. Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Dean, Faculty of Education, OU distributed the Prizes. Prof B Sunil Kumar, Principal, UCPE and Prof K Deepla, Director of PE graced the occasion.

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Osmania UniversityTug of War ChampionshipBadruka CollegeInter-College SportsHyderabadAthletics
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