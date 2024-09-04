BCB President, CE0 meet Emirates board chairman ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi: A contingent from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) comprising President Faruque Ahmed and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury met Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, the Chairman of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in Abu Dhabi ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup.

In a statement, ECB said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice along with other board officials were also present on the occasion, where matters about staging the upcoming ten-team tournament were discussed.

The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup was moved to the UAE from Bangladesh by the ICC on August 20 due to political instability and safety concerns in the Asian country. The 23-match tournament will now be staged in Dubai and Sharjah from October 3-20. The BCB will remain the host of the tournament while the ECB will deliver the event.

“We want to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for stepping up to stage the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Dubai and Sharjah. The two venues have hosted international cricket for a long time, including some major world events.”

“We have full confidence in the ECB’s ability to stage the tournament successfully. The two boards enjoy very cordial relations; we look forward to working closely with the ECB and the ICC in the delivery of the tournament,” said Ahmed.

Each team will compete in four group matches, scheduled across Dubai and Sharjah, with the tournament also hosting three double-header matchdays. The afternoon games will begin at 2 pm local time, while evening matches have a start time of 6 pm.

The top two teams from each group will enter the semifinals, to be played on October 17 and 18 in Dubai and Sharjah respectively, followed by the final at the Dubai International Stadium on October 20. A reserve day has been allocated for both the semi-finals and the final.

“We are delighted to stage the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board has time and again proved its hosting capabilities and we are once again ready to deliver a world-class event. I want to thank the International Cricket Council and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their trust and confidence in us.”

“We look forward to welcoming all participants and providing top-class cricketing facilities throughout the tournament which would see the best in the women’s game competing for the ultimate glory in the T20 format,” added Nahyan.

India are in Group A alongside six-time champions Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, 2009 champions England, South Africa, 2016 winners West Indies, and Scotland. Before the main tournament, there will be 10 warm-up matches taking place from September 28 to October 1.