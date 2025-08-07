Live
BCCI Recruitment 2025: Coaching and Sports Science Jobs Open in Bengaluru
BCCI invites applications for coaching and sports science roles at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The last date to apply is August 20, 2025.
The BCCI is looking for people to fill three full-time jobs at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru:
- Batting Coach (Resident Faculty)
- Bowling Coach (Resident Faculty)
- Head of Sports Science and Medicine
The coaches will train other coaches and help improve cricket teaching. The Head of Sports Science will manage fitness, injury care, and player development.
Who Can Apply:
- Former cricketers or experts with coaching or sports science experience
- Must be under 60 years old
Last Date to Apply: August 20, 2025, by 5:00 PM
Location: Bengaluru
Process: Shortlisted people will be called for an interview.
