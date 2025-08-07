  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

BCCI Recruitment 2025: Coaching and Sports Science Jobs Open in Bengaluru

BCCI Recruitment 2025: Coaching and Sports Science Jobs Open in Bengaluru
x

BCCI Recruitment 2025: Coaching and Sports Science Jobs Open in Bengaluru

Highlights

BCCI invites applications for coaching and sports science roles at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The last date to apply is August 20, 2025.

The BCCI is looking for people to fill three full-time jobs at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru:

  1. Batting Coach (Resident Faculty)
  2. Bowling Coach (Resident Faculty)
  3. Head of Sports Science and Medicine

The coaches will train other coaches and help improve cricket teaching. The Head of Sports Science will manage fitness, injury care, and player development.

Who Can Apply:

  • Former cricketers or experts with coaching or sports science experience
  • Must be under 60 years old

Last Date to Apply: August 20, 2025, by 5:00 PM

Location: Bengaluru

Process: Shortlisted people will be called for an interview.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick