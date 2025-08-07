BCCI Recruitment 2025: Coaching and Sports Science Jobs Open in Bengaluru

The BCCI is looking for people to fill three full-time jobs at its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru:

Batting Coach (Resident Faculty) Bowling Coach (Resident Faculty) Head of Sports Science and Medicine

The coaches will train other coaches and help improve cricket teaching. The Head of Sports Science will manage fitness, injury care, and player development.

Who Can Apply:

Former cricketers or experts with coaching or sports science experience

Must be under 60 years old

Last Date to Apply: August 20, 2025, by 5:00 PM

Location: Bengaluru

Process: Shortlisted people will be called for an interview.