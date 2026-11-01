Biten Singh breaks course record to win title in Ironman 70.3 Goa 2026

Margao (Goa): Indian Army athlete Biten Singh produced a record-breaking performance to win the sixth edition of Ironman 70.3 Goa on Sunday, clocking 4:24:29 to better the previous course record of 4:25:47 set by Uzbekistan’s Konstantin Belousov in 2025.

Singh’s performance saw him finish 1 minute and 18 seconds faster than last year’s winner, marking a significant milestone at one of India’s premier endurance sporting events.

Over 2,000 triathletes from 30 countries took on the demanding course, comprising a 1.9 km swim, a 90 km cycling leg and a 21.1 km run, starting along the iconic Miramar beachfront. The sixth edition continued to showcase Goa’s appeal as an international endurance sports destination, bringing together elite competitors, age-group athletes and relay teams.

Biten Singh’s victory was particularly meaningful given the circumstances of his preparation. Posted in Tawang, the Indian Army athlete said he had completed three months of focused training ahead of race day, balancing his preparation with the demands of his posting. Having pulled out from the 2024 edition due to dehydration, Singh had set his sights on breaking the record this year.

“I am very happy. I had targeted before that today I will break the record,” Biten Singh said after his victory.

With the course record now behind him, Singh has his sights set on the next milestone in his triathlon journey: competing at the Ironman World Championship. He revealed that he would need to undertake further training for the full-distance Ironman, with participation at the World Championship remaining a personal dream.

In the women’s category, Marina Shliakhtina claimed the top spot with a time of 5:30:29. Sabina Iskakova finished second in 5:42:58, while Mellanie Vendt completed the podium in 6:04:54.

The relay category also delivered a competitive contest, with Team Fit Swaggers Goa leading the standings in 4:33:24, followed by Team Serious About Training in 4:35:22 and Team Airforce 2 in 4:47:04, according to the event leaderboard.

The Indian Air Force contingent was among the notable participants in the relay competition, with its team members highlighting the preparation and coordination required to compete together despite being posted at different locations. The team spoke about the hard work and sacrifices involved in bringing together athletes from different units and creating a competitive relay combination.

“We are all posted at different places, and different people work in different environments. Even with those challenges, we worked very hard, made sacrifices, came here and formed a team that performed very well,” a member of the contingent said.

The event, organised by Yoska in collaboration with the Government of Goa and Ironman and presented by Herbalife, once again brought the international triathlon community to Goa, combining a challenging endurance course with the state’s distinctive coastal setting.

Results:

Men’s Overall

1. Biten Singh (India) – 4:24:29

2. Anirudh Ravichandran (India) – 4:46:32

3. Nihal Baig (India) – 4:52:59

Women’s Overall

1. Marina Shliakhtina – 5:30:29

2. Sabina Iskakova – 5:42:58

3. Mellanie Vendt – 6:04:54

Relay Overall

1. Team Fit Swaggers Goa – 4:33:24

2. Team Serious About Training – 4:35:22

3. Team Airforce 2 – 4:47:04



