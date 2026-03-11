Black Archers win TG Women’s Rugby League Season 2 Title

Black Archers Rugby Club emerged champions in the Telangana Women’s Rugby League Season 2 after defeating Hyderabad 10–7 in a closely contested final.

Hyderabad had taken a 7–5 lead in the first half, but Black Archers staged a strong comeback in the second half to secure the title. Medchal finished third with a dominant 22–0 victory over Jangaon.

Banuthu Shirisha of Black Archers was the standout performer, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with seven tries.

The tournament featured 12 teams - Black Archers Rugby Club, Khammam Asmita Club, Medak, MJPTBCWR Degree College, Jangaon, Suryapet, AMR Nature Club, Medchal, Asifabad, TGTWR Degree College, Hyderabad, and Nalgonda - from various districts and institutions across Telangana highlighting the expanding base of women’s rugby players in Telangana.

The tournament organised by Lions Athena under the leadership of President Kamakshi Agarwal in association with the Rugby Association of Telangana headed by Dr Narendra Ram concluded successfully at the Gymkhana Football Ground in Hyderabad on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The event aimed to encourage women athletes to take up rugby and provide them a competitive platform.