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Boxers Gunjan, Ambekar Meitei to represent India in 2026 Summer Youth Olympics in Dakar
In Short
India has secured two quotas in boxing – one in the men’s and one in the women’s category. Both Indian boxers secured their places after winning silver medals at the qualifying championship.
Mumbai: Gunjan from Haryana in the Women’s 48kg category, while L. Ambekar Meitei from Manipur in the Men’s 50kg category, will represent India in the upcoming Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games, scheduled to take place in Senegal from October 31 to November 13.
India has secured two quotas in boxing – one in the men’s and one in the women’s category. Both Indian boxers secured their places after winning silver medals at the qualifying championship.
As per the eligibility criteria laid down for Dakar 2026, boxers were required to participate in the U19 World Boxing Future Cup held in the first quarter of 2026 to be eligible for selection. The participating National Boxing Federations were also required to be affiliated with World Boxing.
Boxing has featured at every edition of the Summer Youth Olympic Games since its inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010. The boxing competition at Dakar 2026 will be held from November 7 to 12 at the Dakar Exhibition Centre in Diamniadio.
At Dakar 2026, a total of 116 boxers from 77 National Olympic Committees will compete across five weight categories each for men and women. The men’s categories are 50kg, 55kg, 60kg, 65kg and 70kg, while the women’s categories are 48kg, 51kg, 54kg, 57kg and 60kg.
India has in recent times emerged as a strong performer in boxing at major international competitions and has won medals at the Summer Olympic Games, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. India has also done well at the age group level too.
At the Summer Youth Olympic Games, India has won one silver and one bronze medal till the 2018 edition.
The 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar are the fourth edition of the Games, which started in 2010 in Singapore.
Originally scheduled to be held for 18 days in Dakar, Senegal, from October 22 to November 9, 2022, the Games were delayed due to the Covd-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled to be held there for 14 days—from October 31 to November 13, 2026- becoming the first IOC event to be held in Africa and the first Youth Olympic Games under the IOC presidency of Kirsty Coventry.
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