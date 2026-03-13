  1. Home
Brilliant Trophy Chess tourney on March 14–15

  Created On:  13 March 2026 1:32 PM IST
Brilliant Trophy Chess tourney on March 14–15
Hyderabad: Brilliant Chess Academy will organise the 238th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament on March 14 and 15 at Brilliant Grammar High School in Dilsukhnagar.

The event will offer a total prize pool of Rs 10,000 for the top 20 players in the Open category. Special prizes will also be awarded to the top two players in Under-7, 9, 11, 13 and 15 categories for boys and girls separately. Players must register before 1 pm on March 14 at the venue. For details, contact J. Subrahmanyam.

Brilliant Trophy Chess TournamentBrilliant Chess AcademyDilsukhnagar Chess EventHyderabad Chess TournamentYouth Chess CompetitionTelangana Chess Sports
