Brilliant Trophy Chess tourney on March 14–15

Hyderabad: Brilliant Chess Academy will organise the 238th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament on March 14 and 15 at Brilliant Grammar High School in Dilsukhnagar.

The event will offer a total prize pool of Rs 10,000 for the top 20 players in the Open category. Special prizes will also be awarded to the top two players in Under-7, 9, 11, 13 and 15 categories for boys and girls separately. Players must register before 1 pm on March 14 at the venue. For details, contact J. Subrahmanyam.