Brook, Root and Curran extend wishes for England Women ahead of World Cup semifinal with South Africa

New Delhi: England cricketers Harry Brook, Joe Root and Sam Curran extended their best wishes for their female counterparts, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side, ahead of the team’s Women’s World Cup semifinal against South Africa. The Englishwomen will face the Proteas on Wednesday in their quest to secure a spot in the tournament’s final.

Sky Sports Cricket shared a video on their X handle where the three English cricketers wished the women’s team luck for the upcoming challenge.

“Hi girls, I just want to wish you all the best playing in the semifinal against South Africa. Go out and smash it,” said Brook.

“Just want to wish you all the best of luck for the semifinal against South Africa. Congrats on getting this far; you’ve done extremely well. One more big push. Get to that final and bring it home. Come on,” Root said.

“Just wishing you all the best for your semi-final vs South Africa. We’ll all be following here in New Zealand. What a fantastic tournament you guys have had so far. And let’s hope you can go all the way,” said Curran.

England Women defeated South Africa in their previous tournament outing, when the two sides squared off in their respective campaign openers. England clinched an easy 10-wicket win after dishing out the Laura Wolvaardt-led side for just 69 runs in the first innings.

While they’ll be looking to put up a similar performance, the Proteas will also be motivated to grab a win to avenge their loss from the group stage, as well as their semifinal loss against the same opponents from the tournament’s previous edition.

The men’s team, meanwhile, is in New Zealand for a bilateral white-ball series. While the two sides have already concluded the three T20Is, with the visitors winning the series 1-0, they’re currently playing a three-game ODI series, with the hosts leading 1-0 and two games remaining.

England (11 points) finished second in the points table ahead of South Africa (10) and India (7) as Australia (13) topped the standings. England ended the Group stage with five wins from seven matches, with one defeat and one match being abandoned. South Africa, too, won five matches but had two losses in seven matches.