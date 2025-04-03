Live
Bundesliga 2024-25: We've to go full throttle against Augsburg, says Bayern coach Vincent Kompany
Munich: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich are determined to push forward with full intensity and adapt creatively as they navigate the final stretch of the season amid defensive injuries, coach Vincent Kompany stated ahead of Saturday's clash against Augsburg.
With 65 points from 27 matches, Bayern currently hold a six-point advantage over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen. However, their recent form has been mixed, managing just one win in their last three Bundesliga outings - suffering a shock defeat to VfL Bochum, drawing against Union Berlin, and securing a 3-2 home victory over St Pauli.
The squad faces significant defensive setbacks, with left-back Alphonso Davies and centre-back Dayot Upamecano likely sidelined for the remainder of the season. Additionally, centre-back Hiroki Ito sustained a metatarsal fracture in the win against St Pauli.
Despite these challenges, Kompany remains confident in his team’s ability to stay aggressive and maintain their momentum in the remaining seven league fixtures.
"We have a few options for the full-back position. You can also get creative. The important thing is that we have confidence, and it doesn't change the fact that we have to go full throttle. We want to win," the 38-year-old told reporters on Thursday.
"During the international break, we had time to look ahead. You think about how you want to approach these upcoming games, but then we had three fresh injuries. What I want is for the lads to stay fit, and then we will get the results."
Kompany lauded the addition of defender Sacha Boey to the back line. The 24-year-old has played 12 matches for Bayern in all competitions this season.
"Sacha is a player who loves playing on the right. He's fit and definitely an option, and he'll get his minutes in the coming weeks. He was in a good position before his injury, and hopefully, he'll show his qualities again," said Kompany. "We currently have six players who have regularly played at full-back. It's important that they stay fit."
After the Augsburg trip, Bayern host Serie A leaders Inter Milan in a Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.