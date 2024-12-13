BWF World Tour Finals: Treesa-Gayatri crash out after losing to Japanese pair

Hangzhou: Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out of the BWF World Tour Finals 2024 after facing a straight games defeat against Japanese duo Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in their Group A match here on Friday.

The Paris Olympics bronze medallist pair ended Treesa and Gayatri's hopes of reaching the semifinal of the tournament, after winning the match 21-17, 21-13 in 49 minutes.

It was a must-win match for the Indians to prolong their stay in the tournament after losing the opening match to World No.1 and Paris Olympics silver medallists pair Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning of China 20-22, 22-20, 21-14.

However, Treesa-Gayatri, who were the only Indians to qualify for the season-ending event, defeated Mayalsia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan 21-19, 21-19 in their second Group A clash on Thursday.

With just one point in three games, the Indian pair finished third in their group as the Chinese and Japanese pairs finished first and second, respectively and advanced to the semis.