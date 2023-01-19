Cadets of Boys Sports Company, AOC Centre, bag 5 medals

Hyderabad: Sports cadets of Boys Sports Company, AOC Centre-Secunderabad, under the mentorship of Subedars Deva and Yukar Sibi bagged five medals in India Youth Weightlifting Championship-2022-23 held in Tamil Nadu. Cadet Sanapathi Guru Naidu was adjudged the best lifter.

A release said on Tuesday that the cadet lifters returned with three gold and two bronze medals. Cadet Sanapathi Guru Naidu of Boys Sports Company, AOC Centre-Secunderabad scripted national-level history by winning the gold medal in 55 kg event.

The 16-year-old Naidu kept his nerve on the national stage to clinch the gold medal in the clean and jerk with a total weight of 233 kg. He was also adjudged the best lifter in the youth boys section of the championship.

Cadet Gloom Tinku (16) won the gold medal in 61 kg category and the bronze medal in junior category. Cadet Bhorali (15) won the gold medal in 67 kg category. Cadet BengiaTani (18) won the bronze medal in 67 kg junior category.

The AOC Centre-Secunderabad is a cradle for nurturing young weightlifting talent of the country. The young talent between 11- 14 years from all across the country is selected and inducted into Boys Sports Company in a well-appointed hostel located at AOC Centre-Secunderabad. The young weightlifters are put through intensive training as part of a futuristic programme in a fully equipped modern gym supported by nutrition and sports medicine expert under the watchful eyes of world class dedicated coaches, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.