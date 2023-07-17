Live
Cemetrix & Boulder Hills Tigers share honours at T9 Challenge
Hyderabad: Cemetrix & Boulder Hills Tigers shared the honours after both teams were tied 4-4 after two rounds of matches & a three-hole playoff in an epic final of the Titan Eye+ Cemetrix T9 Challenge 2023 here at Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club. They are the first joint winners of the tournament.
In the 3rd place playoff, Jaagruthi Jaguars beat league stage toppers Ecolastic Eagles 3-1 to take home the bronze medals. Karanbir Pandher of the Tigers had a hole in one on the 11th hole.
The final was a monumental battle that ensued as two strong teams faced each and traded blows throughout the day. Defending champions Boulder Hills Tigers began on the front foot by putting the first two points up on the board courtesy the pair of Karanbir Pandher & former India spinner Venkatapathi Raju. Sridhar Reddy & Vinod Rao won 2 Up and it looked like the Tigers would take a hefty lead into the afternoon session.
Results
Final: Boulder Hills Tigers 4-4 Cemetrix; A/S after three hole playoff 3rd place: Jaagruthi Jaguars beat Ecolastic Eagles 3-1.