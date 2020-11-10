Chahal Spills The Beans On Love Story With Dhanushri Verma

Yujuwender Chahal, who is known for his magic spells in the game of cricker, has been bowled out by Bollywood dance director Dhanushri Verma. We hear that the star cricketer is all set to tie the knot with the love of his life.

Chahal was instrumental in the victories of recently ended IPL tournament matches. The cricketer who played for RCB was an indispensable player of the team. Now, the player has thrown a surprise by getting engaged to Dhanushri Verma. The player himself revealed details about his love story during an interview.

"I am fond of dancing right from my childhood days. I wanted to learn variety of dances including Bhangra. Hence I joined a dance school where I got in touch with Dhanushri Verma who was a dance teacher. She used to teach me dance and later our relationship turned out to be a love affair. We have understood each other very well. After about two and a half months I took consent from my parents to get married to her," says the leg spinner.

Dhanushri is not only a professional dancer but she has also Choreographed many Bollywood movies. She often keeps posting her dance performances on YouTube channel.