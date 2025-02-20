Champions League: Davies’ last-gasp equaliser sends Bayern to last-16

Munich: Alphonso Davies’ dramatic last-minute equalizer earned Bayern Munich a 3-2 aggregate victory over Celtic in Champions League playoff.

FC Bayern drew 1-1 against Celtic in the playoffs second leg to advance to the Champions League last 16. Nicolas Kuhn handed Celtic the lead in the second half, but Alphonso Davies scored deep into added time to make it 3-2 on aggregate and send Bayern into the next round. After a minute’s silence to commemorate the victims of last week’s attack in Munich, Bayern got off to the better start.

Gnabry had a header thwarted by a last-ditch block. Callum McGregor then fired over before Kasper Schmeichel parried a Kane shot. Bayern were reeling for a short spell as Kuhn beat Neuer, with Guerreiro clearing the ball. A Kühn cross then only just evaded Daizen Maeda before the fired wide from 20 yards.