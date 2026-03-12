Champions RCB to take on SRH in IPL opener

Mumbai: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru on March 28 as the BCCI announced the first phase of IPL 2026 schedule amid concerns around players’ travel arrangements due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

All matches scheduled at the Chinnaswamy Stadium remain subject to clearance from the Karnataka government appointed expert committee, which is scheduled to meet on March 13 to assess venue preparedness in the wake of the deadly stampede at the stadium last season.

The BCCI announced the schedule of the first 20 games on Wednesday and will unveil the full schedule once the dates of elections in three states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal -- are announced., Besides the state elections, the escalating conflict in West Asia will also be at the forefront of BCCI officials’ minds. The war has wreaked havoc on international travel with operations of major airports like Doha and Dubai being heavily restricted., Windies, South Africa players doubtful for first phase.