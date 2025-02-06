Champions Trophy: Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to have public inauguration on Feb 7

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that it will host the public inauguration of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday, just a day before the tri-series between Pakistan and New Zealand begins on February 8, which involves South Africa as the third team.

In a statement on Thursday, the PCB said the renovation and upgradation work at the venue has been completed in record time of 117 days and it is now ready to host international matches, including the all-important ICC Champions Trophy.

The new-look stadium now features brighter LED lights, two new larger score screens, and comfortable imported seating in all enclosures, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience for fans.

“First of all, I thank the workers who made the impossible task possible. The combined efforts of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), NESPAK, the contractors and PCB teams have turned this dream into reality.

“Our venues are now on par with international standards and we are proud to offer cricket fans the best possible experience. The transformation of this stadium in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The inauguration ceremony of the Gaddafi Stadium, to be done by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, will have fireworks and a unique light show, along with performances by renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig, as well as a dazzling drum and firework display.

PCB further said Chairman Naqvi has personally overseen the reconstruction process, making frequent day and night visits to monitor progress. “His dedication has resulted in world-class facilities, including newly built hospitality boxes and upgraded amenities for both players and spectators,” it added.

Apart from Lahore, Karachi’s National Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are also being prepared after upgradation work to host 2025 Champions Trophy matches, starting from February 19.

It is to be noted that the venues will be handed over to the ICC on February 12.



