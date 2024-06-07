Live
- Scientists awareness conference for farmers
- Pujas of Goddess Santoshi Mata with splendor
- Agriculture officials inspected seed and fertilizer stores
- Gift of note counting machine to Palem Venkanna temple
- GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose to go on Leave, Amrapali Kata appointed as incharge
- NDTV shares surge more than 4.8 pc as market reaches all-time high
- 18th Lok Sabha will conquer new frontiers, says PM Modi ahead of Sunday's swearing in
- NIA granted more time to file objections in Engineer Rashid's bail plea case
- Defamation case: Delhi court reserves Medha Patkar's sentencing for July 1
- NHAI plans to roll out Global Satellite-based toll system for barrier-free for highway users
Just In
Chelsea sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year deal from Fulham
Chelsea have signed defender Tosin Adarabioyo from west London neighbours Fulham, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract – which begins on July 1. He is the club's first signing since announcing the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca.
London: Chelsea have signed defender Tosin Adarabioyo from west London neighbours Fulham, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The 26-year-old has signed a four-year contract – which begins on July 1. He is the club's first signing since announcing the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca.
After signing for the Blues, Tosin said: "Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there.
"I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."
Following notable loan spells with West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, Tosin made a permanent move to Fulham in October 2020. Since then, he has established himself as a Premier League regular, impressing with his performances and adaptability.
With 45 appearances in the top flight since Fulham's promotion, Tosin has played a pivotal role in the club's recent successes, helping them secure respectable finishes in the league.
Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said: ‘We are delighted to bring Tosin to Chelsea. Throughout his career, he has showcased his maturity and defensive qualities and has gained a wealth of experience in the Premier League in recent seasons.
"He is ready to make the step up to Chelsea and work alongside the talented players in our squad. We look forward to Tosin joining up with us for pre-season."