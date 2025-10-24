Chennaiyin FC announce all-Indian 24-man squad for AIFF Super Cup

Panji: Led by former India international attacker Clifford Miranda, a 24-man Chennaiyin FC squad will take part in the 2025-26 AIFF Super Cup.

Drawn in Group A, the Marina Machans will kick off their campaign with a crunch tie against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on October 25 at the Fatorda Stadium, before facing East Bengal FC and Dempo SC.

Miranda, a previous Super Cup-winning coach, possesses an innate understanding of the Indian football ecosystem, drawing from a long and successful career on both sides of the pitch.

The 45-caps India international, who also took the reins at Goa and Odisha, becomes the club’s first Indian head coach and will lead an all-Indian squad through the tournament.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Miranda said, “For most of the teams, not training for more than five months is always difficult. Within a short period of time, we need to turn up and play our first game and then play three games in six days. This is how we need to adapt sometimes, this is how football is, how life is. It is difficult in terms of physicality, adaptation, but we are ready. Hopefully, we improve match-by-match. I truly believe in the players we have. We have some really good players wanting to prove themselves. We should, and must, be ready for the 25th.”

“It’s an opportunity for the players to show that we have come a long way–talking not just from a Chennaiyin point of view, but an Indian point of view. We need to show that we can do it on our own, and not just in terms of the result; in terms of the effort, the mentality, the attitude to show up despite all the odds. No one can take it away from us, because we are the best at it,” added the head coach, on the all-Indian make-up of his squad.

Miranda’s Chennaiyin FC squad for the Super Cup features a balanced blend of experience and youth, combining established first-team regulars with promising talents from the reserve setup. The team boasts strong depth across all departments, from reliable custodians to a solid defensive unit led by Pritam Kotal, a dynamic midfield anchored by Jiteshwor Singh and Lalrinliana Hnamte, and an energetic attack spearheaded by Irfan Yadwad and Farukh Choudhary.

Joining Miranda at the presser, Farukh commented, “Since the time I have joined the club after playing for the national team, it has been very good, the training sessions. Obviously, we have had a very short time to prepare. But, as the coach said, we need to adapt. Playing three games in six days is challenging, but we are ready mentally. Personally, I am very happy coming back to the club and playing football again and looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Following their match against Mohun Bagan, Chennaiyin FC are scheduled to play East Bengal on October 28 and Dempo on October 31, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Chennaiyin FC’s 24-man squad for AIFF Super Cup 2025-26:

Goalkeepers: Samik Mitra, MD. Nawaz, Mohanraj K.

Defenders: PC Laldinpuia, Ankit Mukherjee, Mandar Rao Dessai, Pritam Kotal, Vignesh D., Laldinliana Renthlei, Sk. Rajjak Ali, Klusner John Manuel Pereira, Raj Basfore

Midfielders: Farukh Choudhary, Jitendra Singh, Maheson Singh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh, Karthick Thirumalai, Raman Singh Ngangom, Solaimalai R., Kingslee Fernandes

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Gurkirat Singh, Vivek S.



