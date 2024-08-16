Chennaiyin FC signs Indian defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy ahead of ISL 2024-25 season

Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC have announced the signing of Indian defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy. The 26-year-old defender has signed a four-year contract with the former ISL champions.

Vignesh is primarily a left-back but is also versatile in the midfield. He first shot on the scene with Bengaluru’s Ozone FC and was a part of the franchise for six years out of which he spent three years honing his skills in the academy. He played for Ozone FC’s first team for the next three years, making a stellar debut at the age of 17.

The 26-year-old was one of Ozone FC’s star performers in their I-League 2 Final Round run in 2018.

Vignesh soon got an ISL contract with Mumbai City FC and came off the bench and was soon included in the starting XI. He played for more than 60 times for Mumbai City FC, across competitions, including four AFC Champions League appearances.

He was part of the Mumbai City FC team that won two ISL Shields (2021 and 2023) and one ISL Cup (2021).

Vignesh played for Mumbai City FC for five years and joined Hyderabad FC in the 2023-24 season and played six matches for the Hyderabad franchise. He joined Odisha FC on loan and made 17 appearances, across competitions, for Odisha FC.

The defender is Chennaiyin FC’s 12th signing and will play alongside Mandar Rao Desai and PC Laldinpuia.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said the team is delighted to have Vignesh in their ranks. “(We are) delighted to sign another talented young Indian player who has already shown fantastic ability in the ISL, we faced a lot of competition to sign him from other clubs. Vignesh is a great addition to our squad and we look forward to working with him,” Coyle said, in a club statement.

On joining Chennaiyin FC, Vignesh said it feels like coming back home. “(It) feels like being at home. (I am) really happy and proud to represent the city and Chennaiyin FC. I’m aware of the rich culture of the city and the club so I’ll always give my best and be a part of the club’s success,” he said.

Vignesh has also played for India and was a part of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2018 SAFF Championship.