Coca-Cola Brings the Original FIFA World Cup™ Trophy to India in January 2026

The Coca-Cola Company invites fans in India to see the most coveted Trophy in the world ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™. The FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will arrive in New Delhi and Guwahati on January 10–13, 2026, giving Indian fans the chance to experience football's most desired prize, the original FIFA World Cup Trophy.

“We’re excited to bring fans closer to the heart of the action with the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. This year’s tour offers fans an incredible opportunity to experience the thrill and connection of football up close,” said Mickael Vinet, Vice President, Global Assets, Influencers and Partnerships, The Coca-Cola Company. “We are inviting fans to celebrate the full spectrum of emotions one experiences when watching a football match, starting with building excitement and anticipation by bringing the original FIFA World Cup Trophy to India.”

Karthik Subramanian, Senior Director, Marketing – Coca-Cola Category, India and Southwest Asia, said, “Coca-Cola has always played a part in shaping cultural moments, and football has become one of the strongest social currencies in that mix. Our partnership with FIFA builds on that insight, and the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola enables us to create a level of scale and experience that few moments in history can match. For us, this is about turning a global spectacle into local moments where fans can stand before football’s greatest symbol with the joy of a simple, ice-cold Coca-Cola.”

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest yet—spanning three host nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States, with more teams, more matches, and more celebrations than ever before. During its global journey, the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola will visit 30 FIFA Member Associations across 75 stops and more than 150 tour days, giving fans a once in a lifetime chance to see the original FIFA World Cup Trophy for themselves.

“The FIFA World Cup Trophy is recognized around the world as the greatest symbol in sport, and Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most recognized brands,” said Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer. “For two decades, our partnership with Coca-Cola has united fans and brought them the magic of the FIFA World Cup through the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola. Over five editions, the iconic trophy has visited 182 of our 211 Member Associations, and this tour will be particularly special—not only are we marking the 20th anniversary of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, but we are also preparing for the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, with three host nations: Canada, Mexico and the United States.”

The Trophy’s arrival in New Delhi on 10th January will be marked by a grand FIFA Charter Landing, symbolising national pride and celebration. The Trophy will move to the NSIC Grounds, Okhla, on 11th January, where select fans will get a chance to be a part of an exclusive viewing experience. The excitement will continue in Guwahati where fans will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the Trophy at the FIFA World Cup Trophy Exhibition.

Fans will also experience Football-Themed Engagement Zones, dedicated freestyle zones featuring freestylers, and culinary festivals spotlighting India’s diverse regional flavours with the emotion of football. The Tour’s finale will coincide with the region’s vibrant Magh Bihu festivities, creating a cultural crescendo that celebrates India’s love for football through the lenses of sport, sound, and flavour.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is also a platform to promote positive impact in local communities. In India, the excitement of the tour will be interwoven with Coca-Cola India’s flagship initiative - #MaidaanSaaf, which focuses on responsible waste collection, segregation, and recycling at high-footfall public events. As part of this effort, Coca-Cola India will activate waste-management practices at both New Delhi and Guwahati venues, including staffed recycling stations, temporary material recovery hubs, trained volunteers, and clear on-ground guidance to help fans dispose of waste responsibly. The aim is to minimize waste sent to landfills and demonstrate how large community events can be managed more responsibly. Together, these interventions reinforce Coca-Cola’s ongoing efforts to reduce waste, partner to collect, and advance community-led waste solutions.

As a longstanding partner of FIFA, Coca-Cola has the exclusive rights to the FIFA World Cup™ Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola, giving thousands of fans across the globe the opportunity to see the most coveted Trophy in the world ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. The Coca-Cola Company has had a relationship with FIFA since 1976 and has been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ since 1978.