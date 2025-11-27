Coca-Cola India Supports Junior Women's Team Preparation Journey for the FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 2025

Anandana – The Coca-Cola India Foundation today highlighted the support provided to India's junior women's hockey team in their preparation for the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile. Anandana and Hockey India have been partners for over three years, working together to expand opportunities for young women athletes and strengthen the pathway for emerging hockey talent in India.

The partnership has focused on building the team’s readiness through consistent training support, international exposure, and holistic athlete development. This includes long-term efforts to help young players build the skills, confidence, and competitive readiness needed to perform at the global level.

The preparation support enabled the team's recent five-match exposure tour in Australia, where players gained critical international match experience against world-class opposition. The partnership also facilitated multiple preparatory camps conducted in India, Amsterdam, and Berlin, featuring position-specific and high-performance training programmes designed to sharpen technical skills and match temperament. These specialized training programmes strengthened the team's technical skills, match discipline, and overall competitive readiness for the World Cup.

"Anandana—The Coca-Cola India Foundation has been a steady partner in strengthening the women's hockey ecosystem," said Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India. "Their support across specialized camps and the Australia exposure tour has played a meaningful role in preparing our junior athletes for global competition. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building pathways for young women in hockey."

Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, emphasized the value of structured development within the partnership. "The journey of a young team requires international experience and consistent performance support. The collaboration with Coca-Cola India under #SheTheDifference has enabled these critical opportunities for our junior women, strengthening their preparation for representing India on the world stage."

Devyani Rana, Vice President for Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability at Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, outlined the strategic approach driving the partnership. "Our collaboration with Hockey India under #SheTheDifference is rooted in creating sustainable pathways for women athletes to excel. The support for the junior women's team has focused on strengthening their preparation through international exposure, specialized coaching, and comprehensive development initiatives. These investments empower young athletes not just for this World Cup but for their long-term sporting journeys and contribute to strengthening India's position in women's hockey globally."

The comprehensive support package covered performance equipment and uniforms, specialized training tools, travel and accommodation for overseas tours, and ongoing athlete welfare initiatives. Extending beyond the national team, the partnership also supported the Junior Women's National Championships, reinforcing the talent development pipeline that strengthens the broader women's hockey ecosystem in India.

The Coca-Cola India and Hockey India partnership continues to support training, capability-building, and youth development programs focused on women's hockey. The #SheTheDifference campaign serves as the framework for these collaborative initiatives, working to expand access, opportunity, and skill development for young women athletes across India. Both organizations remain committed to strengthening India's women's hockey ecosystem and developing the next generation of athletes who will represent the country internationally.