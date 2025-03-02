Cochin Queens emerge champions in Asmita Rowing League; Hyderabad best in U-19

Hyderabad: Cochin Queens emerged overall champions in the inaugural ASMITA Rowing League here at Hussain Sagar Lake. Kerala team clinched six gold, two silver and a bronze to top the overall medal tally. Hosts Hyderabad Queens, who captured four gold and a bronze medal, finished second.

The tournament jointly organised by the Rowing Federation of India and the Union Sports Ministry’s Khelo India mission witnessed eight teams competing across 20 events divided into two major age categories – Under-19 and Under-23. While Cochin Queens dominated in four out of the five events in the U-23 group, Hyderabad Queens captured the U-19 title with three wins out of five events.

This was the first rowing league in the country where teams were named after cities. Other participating teams were Chennai Ranis, Deccan Queen Pune, Bhopal Waves Queen, Cuttack Rowing, Ludhiana Team Rowing and Kolkata R-Oars.

“It was a wonderful experience for me. I am very happy that my team clinched the first ASMITA Rowing League trophy. What makes it all the more special is that I won my event as well – coxless fours. I had represented the state of Kerala in the Nationals but this was much different. I felt more excited, the team bonding was perfect. This event also fills the void of not having many competitive events in our rowing calendar. I thank SAI and the Rowing Federation for organizing it,” Varsha KB, who represented India in the Hangzhou Asian Games, told SAI Media.

The Telangana Rowing Association hosted the event at the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake, which was abuzz with activity even as the ASMITA Rowing League began on February 26. The championship brought together 200 young women rowers from across the country in a thrilling display of endurance, technique, and unyielding spirit.

In the under-23 section, Cochin Queens’ Amrita Minj won the single sculls event, held over a distance of 1000 metres, beating Cuttack Queens with a timing of 4 minutes 15 seconds. The Kerala duo of Vijinamol B and Aleena Anto doubled the golden run defeating Cuttack Queens, clocking 4 mins 7 seconds, in coxless pairs. Hyderabad’s Priya Devi and Tendenthol Devi took home the double sculls honours, beating Bhopal Queens.

In quadruple sculls, the Cochin Queens quartet of Haripriya Vinesh, Amrita Minj, Saniya J Krishnan and Aswani Kumaran clinched the third gold with a time of 03:42, beating Hyderabad. Asian Games duo of Varsha KB and Aswathi PB along with Vijinamol B and Meenakshy VS ensured Cochin walk away with the overall title by dismissing Cuttack Queens, clocking 03:50, in the coxless fours event.

In U-19 age category, the Hyderabad team won three out of five events to bring home the title. They won the single sculls, double sculls and quadruple sculls events, while both the coxless pairs and coxless fours events were clinched by the Cochin Queens.

The grand prize distribution ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Col. V.S. Ganesh Kumar (Officer Commanding, Water Sports Center, Artillery Center Golconda), Mr. Malla Reddy (Secretary, Telangana Olympic Association), Mr. Satish Goud (Treasurer, Telangana Rowing Association), and Mr. Chandra Reddy (Deputy Director, Sports Authority of Telangana).

The presence of Dronacharya awardee coach Ismail Baig along with six Arjuna awardees and multiple Olympians, added to the profile of the event. The top-6 finishers in each event were presented with attractive cash prizes.

Final results:

Under-23: Single Sculls (W1x) - Cochin Queens (Amrita Minj) defeated Cuttack Queens; Coxless Pairs 2 - Cochin Queens (Vijinamol B, Aleena Anto) defeated Cuttack Queens; Double Sculls (W2x) - Hyderabad Queens (Priya Devi, H Tendenthol Devi) defeated Bhopal Queens; Quadruple Scull (W4x) - Cochin Queens defeated Hyderabad Queens (Haripriya Vinesh, Amrita Minj, Saniya J Krishnan, Aswani Kumaran); Coxless Fours (W4) - Cochin Queens (Vijinamol B, Varsha Kb, Aswathi PB, Meenakshy VS) defeated Cuttack Queens.

Under-19: Single Sculls (W1x) - Hyderabad Queens (Suman Devi) defeated Bhopal Queens; Coxless Pairs (W2) - Cochin Queens (Sruthimol Biju, Amala Rose) defeated Chennai Ranis; Double Sculls (W2x) - Hyderabad Queens (Naina, H Malemyaima) defeated Cuttack Queens; Quadruple Sculls - Hyderabad Queens (H Malemyaima, A Mahalaxmi, Naina, Suman Devi) defeated Cochin Queens; Coxless Fours (W4) - Cochin Queens (Sruthimol Biju, Vismaya Bipin, Trisna Anil Kumar, Amala Rose) defeated Chennai Ranis.



