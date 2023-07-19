1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

Galle: Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali picked three wickets each while Agha Salman bagged two scalps as Pakistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 279 on day four of first Test at the Galle International Stadium here on Wednesday, putting the visitors in sight of a victory.

At stumps, spinner Prabath Jayasuriya picked up two wickets to leave Pakistan at 48 for three in a chase of 131. Captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq are unbeaten on six and 25 respectively as Pakistan need 83 more runs on Thursday to go 1-0 up in the two-game series.

For Sri Lanka, Dhananjaya de Silva followed up his 122 from first innings with 82 from 118 balls, laced with 10 fours and two sixes. He was supported by Nishan Madushka, who made a 115-ball 52 with seven fours and a six while Ramesh Mendis scored 42 off 79 balls, with three fours and a six.

Sri Lanka made a decent start to day four's play when they reached 42 for no loss, before Dimuth Karunaratne fell to Abrar. From there, Sri Lanka's slide continued as Kusal Mendis was trapped lbw by Noman, followed by taking out Angelo Mathews quickly as the hosts' reached 91 for three by lunch.

Post the break, Pakistan continued to take wickets as Madushka was caught behind off Noman. Dhananjaya and Chandimal joined forces to stitch a stand of 60 runs off 97 balls for the fifth wicket, before the latter fell to Salman for 28, followed by Sadeera Samarawickrama falling quickly.

Dhananjaya and Ramesh established a stand of 76 runs partnership for the seventh wicket, which propelled Sri Lanka to take the lead past 100. But post tea, Abrar trapped Ramesh lbw. With the second new ball, Shaheen Shah Afridi struck by dismissing Dhananjaya and Jayasuriya.

Abrar wrapped up Sri Lanka's innings on 279 by dismissing Kasun Rajitha as the hosts’ lost their last four wickets for just 28 runs.

In chasing 131, Abdullah Shafique (8) and Shan Masood (7) were quickly dismissed by Jayasuriya, with the former burning a review. Nightwatchman Noman Ali was run-out for a seven-ball duck at the non-striker's end. But Azam and Imam ensured Pakistan suffered no more hiccups at the crease till stumps arrived.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 312 & 279 (Dhananjaya de Silva 82, Nishan Madushka 52; Abrar Ahmed 3-68, Noman Ali 3-75) lead Pakistan 461 & 48-3 in 15 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 25 not out; Prabath Jayasuriya 2-17) by 83 runs.