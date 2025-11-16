1st Test: India reach 10/2 at lunch in pursuit of 124 against South Africa

Kolkata: India have lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul in the pursuit of 124, as they reached 10/2 in seven overs at lunch on day three of the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

India were the early favourites to make further inroads and take control of the game. But South Africa seized control by adding 60 crucial runs, with skipper Temba Bavuma unbeaten on 55, before being dismissed for 153 in their second innings.

With Marco Jansen taking out Jaiswal and Rahul in a short burst, Washington Sundar (five not out) and Dhruv Jurel (four not out) had to survive a nervy 4.5 overs before the lunch break arrived, as the session ended in the visitors' favour.

What will also give South Africa a big boost is India are effectively three down on a very challenging up-and-down pitch due to Shubman Gill’s unavailability after suffering a freak neck injury on day two.

India’s chase of 124 began on a shaky note as Jansen had Yashasvi Jaiswal poking at a length ball that took the outside edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne and dismissed the opener for a four-ball duck. In his next over, Jansen got extra bounce, taking Rahul by surprise and took the outside edge to Verreynne.

Against a disciplined Jansen and off-spinner Simon Harmer maintaining control, Jurel and Sundar survived nervy moments before lunch. India are still 114 runs away and will require calm mind, steady strike rotation and occasional boundaries to avoid entering a list of low targets not being chased.

If they chase down 124, it will set a new record for the highest successful chase ever in Tests at the Eden Gardens.

Previously, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wrapped up South Africa’s innings by taking the remaining three wickets collectively. For South Africa, Bavuma, who also scored the first half-century of this match, and Bosch helped stretch the visitors’ lead from 63 to 123 via a vital 44-run stand on a challenging pitch.

Resuming from 93/7, Bavuma and Bosch managed to add valuable runs against Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja. Bosch swept Jadeja for four and picked up singles to take the score forward, with Bavuma providing solidity from the other end, as the visitors added 27 runs in the first 30 minutes.

Bavuma continued to grow in confidence – defending solidly with soft hands – even as Bosch swept and reverse-swept Kuldeep Yadav for four and six respectively, before seeing his off-stump being rattled by Bumrah’s nip-backer.

With steely composure and risk-free batting, Bavuma brought up the first half-century of the Test through a streaky four to fine leg. Bavuma also brought up his seventh fifty-plus score in his last 11 Tests, and was greeted by warm applause from the crowd.

Siraj then produced a decisive burst, rattling Simon Harmer’s off-stump with a length delivery before trapping Keshav Maharaj lbw with a yorker. Amidst all this, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 55, as his knock ensured South Africa’s bowlers got a respectable total to defend in a session thoroughly dominated by the Proteas.

Brief Scores: South Africa 159 and 153 in 54 overs (Temba Bavuma 55 not out, Corbin Bosch 25; Ravindra Jadeja 4-50, Mohammed Siraj 2-2) lead India 189 and 10/2 in seven overs (Washington Sundar five not out; Marco Jansen 2-8) by 114 runs