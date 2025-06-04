1xBet and European Cricket Network Partner to Support Cricket in Europe

1xBet and European Cricket Network Kick Off New Era of European Cricket

Since 2012, international bookmaker 1xBet has worked to raise the profile of cricket in India and other Asian countries. Now, as the sport prepares for its Olympic return at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles, 1xBet is extending its support into Europe through a new partnership with the European Cricket Network (ECN).

Cricket, while created in England, has become a major sport in South Asia, especially in India. Tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) attract large audiences and media coverage. In contrast, many European countries have not embraced cricket to the same extent. However, with its Olympic inclusion ahead, the sport is starting to gain ground across the continent.

1xBet has been a long-time supporter of cricket in regions like India, the UAE, and several African countries. By teaming up with ECN, the company will now help expand cricket’s reach in Europe.

Partnership to Cover Leading European Cricket Events in 2025

Under the agreement running from April 1 to October 31, 2025, 1xBet becomes the Official Betting Partner of ECN. The organisation is responsible for several top-level competitions for both male and female teams. These include:

● European Cricket League (ECL);

● European Cricket Championship (men’s and women’s);

● European Cricket Series (men’s and women’s);

● European Cricket Internationals (men’s and women’s);

● Weston Shield (Men’s All-Star tournament);

● Meltl Shield (Women’s All-Star tournament).

These tournaments have already earned strong followings in India, placing among the top ten most-viewed cricket events in the country. They are known for featuring skilled players and for running professionally managed competitions.

ECN hosts matches in more than 20 European countries. The European Cricket League is shown by broadcasters worldwide, including FanCode (India), Sky Sport (New Zealand), Fox Sports (Australia), SportsMax (Caribbean), ATN (Canada), SportDeutschland (Germany), Streamster (Austria), Swiss Sport TV (Switzerland), and StarTimes (Africa). This international reach brings in a broad viewership for each tournament.

1xBet’s sponsorship is expected to support the growth of ECN events and bring them closer to a wider global audience. The funding will also assist teams by improving training facilities and providing better equipment. These changes can encourage more young players to try cricket and develop their skills.

“This partnership is an important development for fans of the sport,” said Irina Kapoor, Head of Marketing at 1xBet. “The European Cricket Network is helping to grow cricket in countries where it hasn’t yet become widely followed — like Germany, Spain, Italy, and France. We’re glad to work with ECN and believe our shared goals will help bring new supporters to the sport, especially as it prepares for the Olympics.”

“We’re pleased to announce our partnership with 1xBet, a well-established brand in the industry,” said Roger Feiner, CEO of the European Cricket Network. “Through this partnership, ECN joins the same sponsorship group that includes football clubs like FC Barcelona, basketball’s FIBA, Volleyball World, and other major sports organisations.”

Brand Visibility and Audience Engagement

The ECN runs hundreds of matches every year, giving 1xBet repeated visibility during match broadcasts. As part of the agreement, the 1xBet logo will appear throughout all live match streams and on promotional materials connected to the tournaments. Match commentators will mention the brand when discussing results and statistics, keeping the sponsor in regular view.

In addition, ECN and 1xBet will develop content together for social media platforms. They also plan to include activities for fans to take part in during events. One such detail includes the use of a branded coin for the coin toss at the beginning of each match, used to decide which team will bat or field first.

Cricket followers and sports media will be watching closely to see how this partnership develops and how it supports the sport’s growth in Europe.

About the European Cricket Network

The European Cricket Network (ECN) was created in 2018 to help cricket develop across the continent. The organisation holds regular tournaments, builds media partnerships, and works on growing public interest in the sport. Each year, ECN delivers live, broadcast-quality coverage of its major competitions, including:

● European Cricket Championship (ECC);

● European Cricket League (ECL);

● European Cricket International (ECI);

● European Cricket Series (ECS);

● European Cricket Championship – Women (ECC-W);

● Weston Shield (men’s All-Star tournament);

● Meltl Shield (women’s All-Star tournament).

These events help bring attention to cricket in new markets and give players the chance to perform on international platforms.

About 1xBet

1xBet is an international betting company with 18 years of industry experience. It offers betting services on thousands of sports events each year. The brand’s website and app support over 70 languages, serving customers across many countries.

1xBet is known for its partnerships with some of the most recognised names in global sports. These include football clubs like FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and LOSC Lille, as well as top leagues such as La Liga and Serie A. The brand also works with cricket teams like South Africa’s Durban Super Giants and now, the European Cricket Network. In India, the company is represented by brand ambassadors Heinrich Klaasen, a well-known cricketer, and actress Urvashi Rautela.

1xBet has also received several awards in the gambling and sports betting sector, including honours from the International Gaming Awards (IGA), SBC Awards, G2E Asia, and the EGR Nordics Awards.