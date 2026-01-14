2nd ODI Preview: India and New Zealand Set for Crucial Clash

Virat Kohli's immersing performance has proved to be a huge positive for hosts, allowing them to keep their course despite the growing list of injuries. The T20 World Cup less than one month from now, India will be keen to finish the game without any further setbacks, while striving for another win on Wednesday.

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI series started in a positive way for India and they swept over New Zealand by four wickets in Vadodara. But, this victory was not without a price and Washington Sundar ruled out of the rest of the series due to an injury to his side. Prior to the opening game, Rishabh Pant was sidelined after a hit during a practice with the Indian throw-down team, causing the selectors to call Dhruv Jurel in as an additional batsman cover.

The number of injuries has been a rising issue with regards to probable playing XI India NZ in the Indian camp, particularly with the possibility of overlapping players across forms. Although it's true that the World Cup team will feature an entirely different fur line- over there are players who have been included in both outfits. The all- rounder Tilak Varma for illustration is formerly ruled out of the original three T20Is against New Zealand due to a problem with his groin, pressing the need to be conservative.