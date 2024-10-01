2nd Test: India restrict Bangladesh to 146, need 95 to sweep series

On a day when India needed quick wickets to push for victory, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin orchestrated a dramatic collapse to restrict Bangladesh to 146 all out in 47 overs at Lunch on Day 5 of the second Test at Green Park Stadium.

Eight wickets fell in the extended morning session while the visitors got 120 runs in 36 overs. As a result, India need 95 runs to win the Test and sweep the series 2-0.

Resuming at 36/2, the morning session initially belonged to Bangladesh, as Shadman Islam, who crafted a composed half-century, and skipper Najmul Shanto were determined to rescue the visitors from a potential collapse.

However, it was a combination of sharp Indian captaincy from Rohit Sharma and poor shot selection that swung the match back in India’s favour. After trying various field placements and switching bowlers, Rohit's tactical brilliance paid off when Mominul Haque fell for 2, attempting a sweep off Ashwin only to be caught by KL Rahul at leg slip.

Shanto walked in with much on his shoulders, but his stay was short-lived. The Bangladesh captain’s reverse-sweep attempt against Jadeja proved fatal as he missed the ball completely and departed for 19.

As drinks were called, Bangladesh still looked to mount some resistance. But post the break, the floodgates opened. Set batter Shadman, who had just crossed a fifty— his fourth in Test cricket, edged one to Yashasvi Jaiswal in slip while trying to play away from his body, an ill-advised stroke that compounded Bangladesh’s troubles.

Jadeja, known for his uncanny knack of breaking partnerships, struck again immediately, sending Litton Das (1) back to the pavilion. A sharp extra bounce caused Litton to glove the ball to Rishabh Pant. In the space of just 35 minutes, Bangladesh had lost four crucial wickets.

Jadeja, who had already etched his name in the history books with his 300th Test wicket earlier in the match, was once again the tormentor-in-chief. His double blow sent Bangladesh spiralling.

Mushfiqur Rahim looked to salvage their innings, but the veteran batter found himself running out of partners. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sharp in-swinger to trap Taijul Islam in front of the stumps, reducing Bangladesh to 130/9.

Rahim with Khaled Ahmed showed some grit but it was Bumrah, who drew the last blood with the incoming yorker, dismantling Rahim on 37, who was also the second-highest run-getter for Bangladesh in the second innings.

For India, Ashwin (3/50), Jadeja (3/34) and Bumrah (3/17) shared 9 wickets equally while Akash Deep picked up a single wicket.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 233 & 146 all out (Shadman Islam 50, Mushfiqur Rahim 37; Jasprit Bumrah 3-17, Ravindra Jadeja 3-34) lead India 285/9 decl. (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72, KL Rahul 68; Mehidy Hasan 4-41, Shakib Al Hasan 4-78) by 94 runs.