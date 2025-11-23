2nd Test: Muthusamy’s century, Jansen’s fifty take South Africa to 428/7

Batting all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy hit his first Test century while Marco Jansen smashed a counter-attacking fifty to lead South Africa to 428/7 in 137 overs at lunch on day two of the second Test against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

In a session where 112 runs were made in 26 overs, Muthusamy’s landmark was particularly significant, as he became just the second visiting batter in the last 15 years – after fellow Proteas player Quinton de Kock - to score a Test hundred after coming in at number seven in India. He showcased his ability to bat sensibly on a warm afternoon in Guwahati, a trait he had displayed in Rawalpindi and Chattogram before.

The partnership of 94 off 99 balls between Muthusamy, who’s not out on 107 and Jansen, unbeaten on 51, has put South Africa firmly on course for a 500‑plus total against a tiring Indian bowling line-up. Jansen’s spirited counterattack was complemented by Muthusamy shifting gears after a patient start to his knock.

India’s hopes of making a quick breakthrough in the second session were dented early as Muthusamy drove Jasprit Bumrah for four, before India lost a review for a catch off Kyle Verreynne down leg. The breakthrough eventually came in the 121st over when Ravindra Jadeja bowled one quicker and wider and enticed Verreynne to go for a big shot, and was stumped by Rishabh Pant for 45. His fall meant his 88‑run stand with Muthusamy came to an end.

That wicket sparked a shift in South Africa’s approach, as Jansen launched a no‑look six off Jadeja, while Muthusamy followed with a six hit over long-on off Washington Sundar. Jansen then tore into the spinners - striking Jadeja for six and four, before carting Kuldeep Yadav for two maximums.

Muthusamy joined in with a six down the ground and a reverse‑sweep plus slog sweep for fours off Kuldeep, even as Jansen took two fours off a tired Bumrah. Muthusamy, then brought up his century with a punch wide of cover for two runs off Siraj. After that, Jansen reached his fourth Test half‑century off 53 balls, as South Africa strengthened their grip on the match.

Brief Scores: South Africa 428/7 in 137 overs (Senuran Muthusamy 107 not out, Marco Jansen 51 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3-110, Ravindra Jadeja 2-78) against India.